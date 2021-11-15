Vancouver Wholesale Box Manufacturer Offers Quickest Turnaround Time in the Market

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --In 1991, Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing was founded in Richmond, British Columbia. Today, the company is still going strong thanks to its customer focussed business model, which includes the fastest turnaround time in the market—two weeks for wholesale box delivery. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/about-us/



Racer Boxes is committed to assisting Vancouver-area customers with low, mid, and high-volume cardboard box manufacturing, all while maintaining a highly affordable price point. Clients depend on Racer Boxes in Vancouver for all types of shopping boxes including, carton boxes, mailers, garment boxes, produce boxes, and custom boxes—all of which can be printed and personalized with company branding.



Racer Boxes has set themselves apart by offering wholesale boxes of superior quality—100% made in Canada, with all corrugated box materials sourced from Canada or US. However, their real benefit is catering to busy customers who require a quick turnaround, even during challenging times.



A scarcity of raw materials coupled with increased demand has prolonged wait times for many wholesale box manufacturers. Due to excellent, long-term vendor relations, Racer Boxes has been able to offer a lead time of just two weeks. That's means 14 days from ordering, boxes will be ready for shipping.



Minimizing wait times is an important benefit Racer Boxes can offer to clients, which has helped distinguish it as the leading corrugated cardboard box company serving the Lower Mainland in British Columbia.



Because customers shouldn't have to tolerate undue wait times for their merchandise, whether it's the latest and greatest pet food box—or their shipping boxes.



For a job done right—and always on time, contact Racer Boxes for a free consultation and cost estimate at 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com



About Racer Boxes

As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



