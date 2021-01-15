Vancouver Wholesale Box Manufacturer Shares Advantages for Vancouver Businesses

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2021 --When working with manufactured or retail products, packaging quality is a concern for many businesses. Whether it's distributing products to local retailers or shipping them directly to customers, packaging works to keep products safe and secure. With a little branding, a box can have a significant impact on customer impression and satisfaction. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/blog/three-advantages-of-corrugated-cardboard-boxes/



As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, Racer Boxes support retailers across British Columbia and Washington. Corrugated cardboard boxes remain a popular option due to their affordability, durability, and reliability. Corrugated cardboard boxes offer three distinct advantages to businesses considering different packaging options.



Product Safety



Choosing the right shipping box is crucial to protecting products. Thick and durable, custom cardboard packaging helps cushion bumps, shocks, and vibrations that can lead to costly breakages, and it's resistant to the elements, too!



Customize Size and Shape



By providing a customized "fit" for different packaging needs, Racer Boxes supports businesses looking to streamline costs. Snugly fit boxes reduce the need for packing materials. But there's one more very significant cost savings.



Cost-Benefit



As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, cardboard remains one of the most cost-effective materials. More significantly, its lightweight properties can provide a significant break on shipping costs, which are typically determined by size and weight.



Wholesale Box Manufacturing in Vancouver



Looking for ways to increase bottom-line profitability? Racer Boxes provides the most cost-effective box purchase for businesses in Canada and the USA. Contact Racer Boxes at 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com to find the best-customized cardboard boxes for any business



About Racer Boxes

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



