Vancouver Wholesale Box Manufacturers Share Benefits of Sustainable Packaging

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Earth Day has come and gone but sustainability trends are here to stay. Focussing on environmental issues is important for a couple of reasons—it's the right thing to do AND it looks great in terms of brand positioning. For companies trying to make a difference, wholesale cardboard boxes are one of the most earth-friendly options available. For more, go to: https://racerboxes.com/blog/how-to-use-sustainable-packaging-for-brand-positioning/



While it's true that only a portion of consumers are currently aware of environmental issues—it's a rapidly growing segment. Organizations that position themselves and aware and relevant can dramatically increase brand appreciation and engagement.



Benefits of Wholesale Cardboard Boxes

Recycling is a hot-button issue for many organizations. Choosing packaging that eliminates the need for new materials and cuts waste is optimal. Cardboard boxes can be recycled—it doesn't end up in landfills, and its recyclable nature also reduces the need for new trees. Win-win.



In terms of cost, cardboard is one of the most cost-effective materials. It's easy to personalize—without dramatic costs. The box itself can be printed with instructions or personalized thereby reducing waste—and saving on print materials.



A Growing Trend

It's safe to say environmentalism in business is a trend on the rise. As a supplier of wholesale cardboard boxes in Vancouver, the team at Racer Boxes can come up with solutions to make shipping more cost-effective—and easier on the environment for clients looking to engage in environmentally responsible discourse.



Wholesale Box Manufacturing in Vancouver



Looking for ways to reduce packaging waste? Racer Boxes provides the most cost-effective box purchase for businesses in Canada and the USA. Contact Racer Boxes at 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com to find the best-customized cardboard boxes for any product.



About Racer Boxes

As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5710 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



