Vancouver X-Ray Scanning for Doctors Offices and Clinics Now Offered at Micro Com Systems

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --As a provider of scanning solutions in Vancouver, the team at Micro Com Systems has been helping businesses manage their documents and paper records since 1975. Today, the company is rapidly moving into new territory by bringing greater flexibility, convenience, and control to medical offices and hospitals through convenient X-Ray digitization services. For more, go to: https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/x-ray-digitization/



It's now possible to turn X-Ray film into high-quality digital images that can be put into all sorts of popular formats: JPG, TIF, and DICOM at a variety of resolutions, depending on the client's requirements.



By digitizing X-ray files, doctors and administrative personnel in medical clinics or hospitals can free up valuable storage space. Easy access to digitized images offers medical personnel the convenience of combining scanned X-Ray images with existing digital patient charts or sharing them with doctors and specialists at different locations.



Thanks to cutting edge Vidar Diagnostic Pro Advantage equipment, the Vancouver scanning technicians at Micro Com Systems can capture X-Rays to a maximum size of 14" X 35".



By choosing to digitize X-ray scans, clinics and medical personnel gain the ability to quickly and easily share electronic data, harmonize digital records, recover and repurpose storage space, and maintain the integrity of delicate scans, which can break down over time.



To learn more about x-ray digitization in Vancouver, contact Micro Com Systems at 604-872-6771 or visit their website.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



