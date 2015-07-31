Vancouver Roofing Company Now Uses Materials That Generate Zero Manufacturing Waste

Kitsilano, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Kitsilano Roofing, a roofing contractor in Vancouver, has recently announced that the company now uses material that generates no manufacturing waste. In its attempt to be more environment-friendly, Kitsilano Roofing also uses recycled materials to reduce the burden on the environment.



As responsible Vancouver roofing contractors, these experts believe that being more "green" is not only cost-efficient for their clients, but provides a greater benefit to the entire society.



"As green roof professionals in Vancouver BC, Kitsilano Roofing employs the highest standards in material use and recycling methods with the constant goal of protecting your health and the B.C. Coastâ's rich environment," states an expert at Kitsilano Roofing. "All materials we use generate zero manufacturing waste and they even use recycled content, reducing landfill waste and carbon emissions. At Kitsilano Roofing we recycle our waste; it gets processed and re-used for future roofing material down the road."



With the planet's carbon emissions reaching dangerously high levels each passing year, it is every citizen's responsibility to play his part in protecting the environment. Kitsilano Roofing has embraced this responsibility and has encouraged may other businesses to follow suit by setting a good example.



About Kitsilano Roofing

Kitsilano Roofing is a company that installs and repairs residential as well as commercial roofing in British Columbia. The company strives to provide the best customer service in terms of reliability and honesty in all their communication with the client.



Experts at Kitsilano Roofing believe that working with values of excellence and high quality will help in providing a hassle-free experience for the client. Punctuality is taken care of at Kitsinalo Roofing, while their technicians work around all schedules. The company is known to hire the best professionals and also the best people.



For more information on roofing repairs and installations, log on to www.kitsilanoroofing.com or call (604) 825-6947.