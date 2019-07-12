Vancouver's 365 Junk Removal Company Shares Tips for Removing Clutter in the House

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Sometimes keeping homes clutter-free is quite a task. With a fast-paced daily life, it's easy for junk to accumulate, leaving households messy and disorganized. But finding the time and energy to correctly clean-up and dispose of the mess can be challenging. That's why 365 Junk Removal in Vancouver has recently published a blog full of tips on how to manage the process of decluttering. For more, visit https://365junkremoval.ca/3-ways-to-organize-home/



Organizing spaces often starts by removing items, electronics and appliances that are damaged or do not work anymore. Broken items, especially large ones, can take up a tremendous amount of valuable space. Theses can typically be dealt with by calling a local junk company.



Charitable donations are another terrific alternative. Besides allowing homeowners to clean up the clutter—the feeling of helping someone else out is pretty great as well. In most cases, charities aren't looking for goods that are damaged or not working. They're after lightly used goods that no longer serve a purpose in a family or home. Dumping at charities is not only uncouth, in some cases it can result in fines.



Finally, if an item no longer serves its intended purpose, consider how it can be repurposed. Restoring and refurbishing vintage furniture is on the rise as a popular hobby. For example, an old bicycle could get a new life as a vintage garden planter. Perhaps a lovely old table could be reborn as a wine rack, or some old glass jars could be repurposed as vintage flower pots. The possibilities are endless and certainly worth considering as a creative way to add some flair around home.



