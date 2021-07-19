Vancouver's Angleo's FabriClean Talks About the Myths and Truths About Area Rug Cleaning

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2021 --When it comes to area rug cleaning, proper sanitation is important not only for the aesthetics of the environment but for the sake of health as well. As area rug cleaners in Vancouver, the technicians at Angelo's FabricClean review the facts and fiction around proper cleaning techniques. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Vancouver-Area-Rug-Cleaning-9-myths-and-truths-about-it



Rug cleaning is recommended once a week at home



True. Cleaning rugs frequently is the best option to prevent the accumulation of dirt, dust, and stains. Ideally, just use the vacuum cleaner. Try to avoid brooms that can cause the fabric to fray.



Wash the rug and let it dry in the sun

False. Washing the rug with water and soap and then letting it dry outside has some serious downsides. Drying a carpet is serious business, and if a carpet is even a little bit damp, it can result in mites, fungus, and mold. Rather than full washing, vacuum and use a damp cloth and mild detergent to remove stains. When it comes to deep cleaning, call in a professional who specializes in area rug cleaning.



Area rugs can be washed at any laundry

False. Not all laundry facilities can properly clean rugs. Try to choose a company that specializes in this type of service to avoid potential damage.



Vacuuming is better than sweeping with a broom

True. Vacuuming can reach embedded dirt, Vacuum cleaners are also less aggressive than mops, brooms with abrasive bristles that can harm delicate fibers.



Alcohol and vinegar are good natural cleansers

It depends. Both of these can help with stain removal, but alcohol can fade the fibers over time and vinegar changes the pH. Try opting for a neutral detergent that binds and suspends dirt. If staining possible, contact a specialist who offers area rug cleaning, preferably before the stain sets.



Home cleaning solutions work best for stains

Again, it depends. Like alcohol and vinegar, homemade solutions can change the appearance of area rugs, especially if product traces are left behind. Rugs have to be rinsed and dried very thoroughly—watch out for white stains, which can indicate the overuse of products.



