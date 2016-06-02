Oak Bluffs, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Producer Mark Cortale has announced that 6-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will join the debut season of Broadway @ The Performing Arts Center on Martha's Vineyard on Monday, August 22 for one show only. She will be joined onstage by husband and fellow-Broadway star Will Swenson, and Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. Also announced today, Andrea Martin, two-time Emmy Award winner for the critically acclaimed sketch comedy series SCTV, and two-time Tony Award winner will join the season on Saturday, July 23 for one show only. The Performing Arts Center's hotly anticipated 2016 debut season this summer will also include superstars Vanessa Williams, Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and Megan Hilty. Since launching the fledgling Broadway @ The Art House concert series with Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky in Provincetown in 2011, the Broadway @ series has become a veritable star-magnet and has exploded beyond picturesque P-Town to launch outposts everywhere from Los Angeles to London. Broadway @ The Performing Arts Center is sponsored by Cape Air, Harbor View Hotel and Hy-Line Cruises. The Broadway @ the Performing Arts Center concert series will help raise funds for the Tyler Clementi Foundation. For tickets to all performances please visit www.vineyardbroadway.com.



Leading off the star-studded series will be Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominated superstar Vanessa Williams, best known as Wilhelmina Slater on "Ugly Betty", on Saturday, July 9 for one show only. She is followed by 2016 Tony nominee Megan Hilty, the breakout star of NBC's "Smash" and on Broadway in "Noises Off" and "Wicked" on Saturday, July 16. Andrea Martin, star of SCTV and the film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" won her second and most recent Tony Award last June of 2013 for her performance as Berthe in the Broadway revival of "Pippin". This season she is also nominated for another Tony Award for her performance in the 2016 production "Noises Off". Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky (most recently appearing on Broadway in the musical "Disaster!") will serve as host/pianist for these first three concerts.



The series continues in August with no other than Kristin Chenoweth - the Tony winning star who originated the role of Glinda in Broadway's "Wicked" and also starred on TV's "Glee". Chenoweth, an Emmy-winner for "Pushing Daisies" will appear with Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano, on Sunday, August 14 for two shows only. Audra McDonald is the historic 6-time Tony-winner and star of Broadway's "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill," "Porgy and Bess," "Ragtime," "Master Class" and TV's "Private Practice." She joins the series on August 22 for one show only with featured guest, Tony-nominee Will Swenson and host Seth Rudetsky at the piano. Megan Mullally, a two-time Emmy-winning star of TV's "Will & Grace," and star of Broadway's "Young Frankenstein" and Nick Offerman, star of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" follow with their show "Summer of 69: No Apostrophe" on August 29. Last but certainly not least, Patti LuPone two-time Tony Award winner for Gypsy, and as the original Evita, rings in Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 2 with her show "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" with music director Joseph Thalken at the piano.



About the Tyler Clementi Foundation

The Tyler Clementi Foundation promotes safe and inclusive spaces for LGBT and vulnerable youth and families. The organization speaks in schools, churches and workplaces about turning bystanders into Upstanders, parents coming out, and supporting youth before crisis. Watch the video about the Tyler Clementi Foundation on YouTube. For more information, please visit www.tylerclementi.org.



About The Broadway Series

The Art House in Provincetown, MA, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series hosted by Seth Rudetsky. In its fifth season last summer, the series presented Broadway superstars like Rosie O'Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, and Vanessa Williams. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. In 2014-15 in addition to Santa Monica, the series traveled to New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Dallas @ The Dallas Theater Center, San Antonio @ The Woodlawn Theatre and Detroit @ The Berman Center for the Performing Arts.



Info at markcortalepresents.com.



About Our Sponsors

Cape Air offers convenient nonstop air service between Martha's Vineyard and Hyannis, Nantucket, New Bedford, Boston and Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. As the largest independent regional airline in the United States, Cape Air also offers seamless connections with most major airlines including one stop online ticketing with JetBlue Airways. An employee-owned company, Cape Air has been honored by the Federal Aviation Administration with the Diamond Award for Outstanding Aircraft Maintenance and recognized in the communities for a singular brand of MOCHA HAGoTDI Customer Service – Make Our Customers Happy And Have A Good Time Doing It! More Martha's Vineyard flight info at capeair.com and never a charge to talk to a Reservations agent at 1-800-CapeAir.



The Harbor View Hotel, a beloved fixture on the Vineyard since 1891, offers luxury guest rooms and suites in the heart of historic Edgartown. From its broad veranda, the hotel boasts spectacular views of Edgartown Harbor, the Vineyard's premier sailing and yachting location. Its popular restaurants, Lighthouse Grill and Henry's Hotel Bar, offer a casual, yet sophisticated atmosphere for island-to-table dining, utilizing the Vineyard's freshest ingredients. In 2014, Harbor View Hotel was one of the top ten "Best Hotels in the Northeast" in Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice awards, and in 2012, it was listed among the "Top 50 U.S. Resorts" in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards" issue, "Best Hotel on the Vineyard" by Martha's Vineyard Magazine, and "Best Resort/Hotel" by Cape Cod Magazine's Gold Awards. The Harbor View is a member of Historic Hotels of America® and is managed by Scout Hotel & Resort Management.



For more information call 800-225-6005 or visit www.harbor-view.com.



Hy-Line Cruises, (Hyannis Harbor Tours, Inc.) was founded in 1962 by Richard and Robert Scudder along with E. Raymond Taylor. The growth of Hy-Line hasn't been limited to its Hyannis and island operations. In 1975, it introduced Custom Tours, which provides all phases of itinerary planning for motorcoach and convention groups traveling to Cape Cod, the Islands, New England and the Canadian Maritimes. In 1979, the company began operating cruises on the Cape Cod Canal from Onset with the purchase of Cape Cod Canal Cruises. The M/V "Viking" runs daily cruises on the canal along with charters and nighttime specialty cruises. In the summer of 2005, Hy-Line began providing high-speed ferry service from Hyannis to Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard.



More Martha's Vineyard ferry info at https://www.hylinecruises.com.



Listing Information:

Mark Cortale Presents

BROADWAY @ THE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

2016 Inaugural Broadway Concert Series on Martha's Vineyard



Vanessa Williams

with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Saturday, July 9 at 8:00 PM



Megan Hilty

with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 PM



Andrea Martin

with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Saturday, July 23 at 8:00 PM



Kristin Chenoweth

An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth

with Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano

Sunday, August 14 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM



Audra McDonald

with special guest Will Swenson

with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Monday, August 22 at 8:00 PM



Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman

Summer of 69: No Apostrophe

Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM



Patti LuPone

"Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda"

with music director Joseph Thalken

Friday, September 2 at 7:30 PM



Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center

100 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd.

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557



For tickets please visit www.vineyardbroadway.com or for information call 800-838-3006.