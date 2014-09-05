VANN Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Artificial Plants and Flowers

The Villages, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Yvonne K. Vannucci is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.VannsFloralFantasies.com. The website features a wide assortment of silk flower arrangements, silk wreaths, silk plants, and accessories for these items such as vases and planters. Vannucci has always loved to decorate her home with artificial flower arrangements. She understands how gratifying it can be to find the perfect arrangement for a home. By starting her website, she hopes to provide other decorators with that same sense of gratification when they visit her site and find arrangements that work perfectly with the space that they are decorating.



There are many wonderful silk plant and flower products featured within the merchandise of VannsFloralFantasies.com. The website carries products including silk poinsettia flowers, ivory silk lilacs, decorative wood chests, silk roses, artificial floral wreaths, silk fern plants, wood planters, silk peonies, and much more. In the future, Vannucci would like to add some other decorative items to her site. She hopes to give her customers many options so that they can find the perfect arrangement or ornamental item to add a little bit of beauty to their homes or offices.



Providing customers with a website that is fun and interesting is of utmost importance to Vannucci when considering the design of VannsFloralFantasies.com. To design the website, she focused on choosing colors that would be bright and happy. Her goal was to present the items on her site in a fun way that would provide customers with a light and “fantasy-like” website rather than one where they felt stressed to make a purchase. She wants her customers to think of looking through these products as something that is fun to do, rather than something that is a chore.



In addition to the main website, Vannucci is also launching a blog located at http://www.VannsFloralBlog.com. The blog will discuss topics related to decorating your home with silk flowers and plants. Vannucci will be talking about the products in general, explaining why they are good to have, and giving specifics on how to use them successfully in a home. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with information to enhance their home decorating experiences.



