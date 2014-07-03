West Allis, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --VAPE108, an upscale vaping boutique offering electronic cigarettes, e-juice and accessories, is proud to announce its grand opening on August 2, 2014. Located at 1475 S. 108 St. in West Allis, WI, the freshly renovated shop will be hosting a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring door prizes, discounted retail items and more.



Offering customers the convenience of industry expertise through its staff, as well as an exceptional selection of hardware and e-juices, all provided in an upscale, lounge-like environment, VAPE108 is poised to be the premier electronic cigarette shop in the greater Milwaukee area. The shop was innovatively designed by brothers Mike and Jim Cottrill, veteran electronic cigarette users, with an emphasis on meeting the needs of seasoned vapers, as well as those new to the industry.



“We’ve worked hard to create an environment that’s welcoming to everyone who steps in to visit us,” said Mike Cottrill, Co-Owner of VAPE108. “From our friendly and knowledgeable staff, to our completely sanitary taste testing station, to our lounge area with a 70” television—we’re presenting people with an atmosphere where they can really experience vaping for everything that it is.”



VAPE108 also welcomes electronic cigarette enthusiasts of all levels to its shop by providing an extensive selection of top-quality products. Featuring industry-leading names such as Kanger, Kebo, Innokin and Ego, the shop stocks competitively priced hardware ranging from beginner kits to high-end MODs. VAPE108 is also proud to carry a number of reputable brands of e-juice, including premium blends from Space Jam, produced in California, and Brew City Juice, produced in Wisconsin.



“With so many people learning about electronic cigarettes today, we want to make sure that these folks are getting the right products and the right attention their first time through,” said Jim Cottrill, Co-Owner of VAPE108. “Through our vast range of hardware and other products, we’re certain that VAPE108 has everything someone needs to have a great experience.”



VAPE108 is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about the company, its products and services, or to learn more about its staff and history, please visit http://www.vape108.com/ or call 414-810-1185.



About VAPE108

VAPE108 is a popular electronic cigarette boutique, located in the heart of West Allis, WI. The company’s mission is to provide exceptional products, service and knowledge to those people seeking to learn more about electronic cigarettes, as well as those who are seeking to expand their vaping horizons. VAPE108 is a family owned and operated business.