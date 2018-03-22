Vapotherm Partners with US Med-Equip as National Rental Partner

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --US Med-Equip, LLC announced a new partnership with Vapotherm to be the national rental provider of the Vapotherm Precision Flow Plus, the newest and most connected Hi-VNI technology platform.



Vapotherm, an advanced respiratory technology company providing innovative tools to treat the signs and symptoms of respiratory distress, reaches over 1,000 hospitals who trust Vapotherm as a mode of respiratory support. The Precision Flow Plus gives clinicians one button to precisely control flow, oxygen, and humidification and improve patient comfort with a simple nasal cannula interface.



This partnership strengthens both company's ability to serve patient respiratory needs across the country and streamlines the Vapotherm Precision Flow Plus's availability for rental in thousands of hospitals.



US Med-Equip is an equipment resource company for hospitals specializing in the rental of movable medical equipment. They have 20 branch locations serving 14 states with over 1,000 rental customers. US Med-Equip prides itself in the fast delivery of equipment 24 hours a day with personalized attention to customer needs.



Greg Salario, US Med-Equip Chief Development Officer commented, "We are excited to be working with this great organization! They have a kindred mission for improving the quality of life of those seeking healing and comfort during a medical crisis. We hear stories every day from our customer base of how their product has improved the quality of life for those struggling medically. We are honored to be a partner with Vapotherm."



US Med-Equip is ISO 9001:2015 certified and offers hospitals unparalleled service through their proprietary technology and employees that understand a daily dedication to patient care. Customers take advantage of value-added services such as the mySMARTS online customer portal, RFID-tagged equipment with "Find" feature, online ordering, and proactive preventative maintenance (PM) solutions.



For more information, visit http://www.usmedequip.com.