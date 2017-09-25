Variant Watches Strike a Different Standard in Premium, Yet Affordable Timepieces

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --Variant Watches, the breakthrough new watch startup that is introducing premium timepieces at a fair price, is live and trending fast on Kickstarter having surpassed their crowdfunding raise goal within a week.



Too often watches fall in the category of being high quality yet expensive, or fairly priced yet low quality, with very little in between. Variant Watches hits the sweet spot by offering original designs that are high quality, but also fairly priced.



"We were tired of all the false marketing that many of today's popular brands employ that lead the unassuming consumer into purchasing a subpar quality watch at a price that was not reflected in what components and materials that were used," says co-founder Danny Le on the inspiration behind the company. "So we set out to create our own line that addressed all of these issues by incorporating original design, quality components, and all at a fair price."



For their first collection, Variant Watches has introduced the VA-01 series which represents a versatile everyday watch that can be worn dressed up or down. The launch collection includes 4 different styles- polished black dial with silver case, sunburst white with gold case, sunburst blue dial with rose gold case, and black matte dial with black case.



Variant Watches boasts several premium features and high-end components typically only found in the luxury market. Each watch is crafted with 316 L stainless steel, 100m water resistant, and utilizes a Swiss-Made Ronda Movement. They also include Sapphire Crystal and various swappable straps all starting at the absurdly affordable pricing of $85 for the Kickstarter campaign.



"Many companies believe that ultimately the consumer does not care about what components or features go into their products as long as it looks good," adds co-founder Eric Tung. "We don't believe that. We believe that if the consumer is to spend their hard earned money, they should get a product that is honestly marketed and built to last, instead of the trend of disposable fast fashion."



Variant Watches is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2wbq6os.



About Variant Watches

Variant Watch Co. is a brand that was created from the desire to craft original, high-quality timepieces that are designed with a striking aesthetic and functionality at a reasonable and honest price that reflects the components and materials that have been used. Co-Founders Danny Le and Eric Tung simply love watches and want to set a different standard when it comes to affordable timepieces.



For more information on Variant Watches please visit http://www.variantwatches.co.