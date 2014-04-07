Dr. David Greuner Brings New Varicose Veins Treatment to Long Island, NY

Hampton Bays, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2014 --"No Knife Endovenous Laser Treatment ™ is a minimally invasive procedure to eliminate varicose veins," says Dr. David Greuner of NYC Surgical Associates. "No-Knife is especially suitable for women and men with darker skin tones who may be prone to hyperpigmentation, or dark discoloring at incision sites and for those who are prone to keloid formation."



"No-Knife EVLT™ is a completely knifeless laser variation of the endovenous laser procedure for varicose veins. This makes the procedure scarless, " says Dr. Greuner.



"Usually a surgeon will make a small incision and a sheath is used to pass a laser or radio frequency or laser catheter into the blood vessel which ultimately leaves a 3-10mm scar, depending on the procedure. While this scar isn’t significant in patients with fair skin a small scar can be a significant drawback for darker skin types and for younger women."



“WithNo-Knife EVLT™ we can avoid cutting with a scalpel by using a very thin laser fiber combined with advanced laser technology. The laser fiber is designed to be able to slide through a needle, allowing us to treat varicose veins through a small pinhole without leaving long-term scars or other evidence of the procedure being done in most cases," says Dr. Greuner.



Vein Centers of NYC Surgical Associates maintains several offices in the tri-state area. All surgeons are trained in this technique pioneered by Dr. Greuner at NYC Surgical. For more information, visit www.nycsurgical.net or call 888-286-6600.



About Dr. David A. Greuner

Dr. David A. Greuner is a double board certified surgeon with over 10 years of experience. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the International College of Surgeons. He is licensed to practice medicine and surgery in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida and Arizona. Dr. Greuner was voted a “Top Surgeon” by the Consumers Research Council of America three years in a row, 2010, 2011, and 2012.