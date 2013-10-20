Variety of Plans to Choose in Free Flip Book Maker - Fliphtml5

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2013 --Fliphmtl5 helps users to create as numerous publications as they want, encompassing as numerous pages as they like, but it is available in Premium plan only. Some limitations request on the free choices. FlipHTML5 is conceived to work on every platform and examines large on wireless too.



Company has added a couple of options that allow users to enlist with their readers and know them even better. For example, advanced stats options are now accessible on every flipbook. Convert PDF, MS agency, OpenOffice to FlipBook: The benchmark client can only relish the basic characteristic of FlipHTML5 software, alter PDF document to HTML5 and jQuery founded sheet flipping publication, but the expert and Gold users are permitted to convert images and PDF. And what is more, the Gold client can even convert MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and Open Office.



Different plans available for different users, here are some plans of the html5 flipbook maker listed below:



- FREE PLAN ($0 PER MONTH)

- STANDARD PLAN ($7.9 PER MONTH)

- PRO PLAN ($15 PER MONTH)

- GOLD PLAN ($29 PER MONTH)



Non-commercial users can use free Flip HTML5 to publish page turning brochures for personal purpose. For example, they can embed page turn book to blog or website to make it more attractive to visitors.

But there are many limitations in free plan like pages per book and storage. Storage is limited to 10 GB and users can only make 50 upload per month. Free plan users cannot use make use of the page Editor to add multimedia including video, link, flash, audio, image, photo slideshow, button, etc. So it’s better to choose GOLD plan in which there are no limitations.



Why to pick GOLD PLAN over all other plans?

- Users can upload unlimited flip books online per month. No limitation on pages per book and storage;

- Users can convert office file and images to flip books except PDF;

- They can make use of the page Editor to add multimedia including video, link, flash, audio, image, photo slideshow, button, etc.

- They can add Google Analytic to track published ebooks;

- They can add password to protect their online ebooks.



The Free Flip Book Maker (Flip HTML5) supplies user with rudimentary features, permitting users to convert PDF document to sheet flipping publication, but there will be FlipHTML5 watermark on published ebook. And the advanced characteristics like sheet reviewer to add video and audio is forbidden.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 programs Co., Ltd., set up in 2010, is headquartered in ceramic, with agency offices in HongKong ceramic. It has concentrated on Digital Flip publication announcing tools for years, and been the premier flipbook software provider in the world. It supplies to customers all over the world. It is committed to offering cost-effective programs and service for financial or personal use.



