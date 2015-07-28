Various Options for High Visibility Cycling and Running Jackets from Proviz Sports

Trinity, Jersey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --Proviz is an award-winning international sportswear company based in the United Kingdom which started out by developing high visibility cycling gear such as jackets. They now offer various outdoor and sporting clothes and accessories that can be purchased online, and their emphasis on both style and safety makes their products popular with sports and fitness enthusiasts all over the world. Proviz Sports is most popularly known for its high-tech, high visibility Reflect360 line which has gained recognition around United Kingdom and internationally. Aside from the Reflect360, the company also offers a full range of options when it comes to high visibility jackets and so Proviz are sure to have something for every activity and budget.



For people who take their exercise seriously, there is the high performance ProvizPixElite softshell jacket for women which comes in a sleek black and grey. The Proviz Reflect360 cycling jacket in silver is also a great option, and a must for anyone who is out and about after dark. Luckily it is available in men's, women's as well as children's sizes so you can keep the whole family protected. The Proviz Nightrider high visibility cycling jacket is another great alternative which has sizes for both men and women and is available in a range of light and reflective colours. Proviz also offer lighter options for those who love a summer run, such as the popularProviz windproof jacket – yellow for men and choices of pink and yellow for women. The great range offered by Proviz means that everyone will be able to find a quality item at the price they can afford.



To know more about the different high visibility jackets, trousers or accessories, head to the Proviz website where you can read descriptions and reviews as well as check out delivery options and their helpful style guide: http://www.provizsports.com/en_gb/hi-visibility-cycling/hi-vis-jackets-trousers



Proviz has a wide range of clothing and sports gear depending on the type of outdoor sports such as cycling, running and other activities. Proviz Sports also offer free deliveries anywhere in the world when a single check out reaches more than $128, plus the option for free returns is available for residents anywhere in the UK.



About Proviz Sports

Proviz Sports is a UK-based company that offers innovative sports accessories to enthusiasts around the globe. Since 2009, the company has consistently developed sports accessories and continues to grow and expand. Proviz Sports is the 2013 reddot design awardee. For more information regarding Proviz Sports, visit their website http://www.provizsports.com or call +44 (0) 1425 204 445. The company's trading address is located at Rock Vale, Rue de la Bergerie, Trinity, Jersey JE3 5AP.