Varner Enterprises Seeks Equity Crowdfunding to Grow Music Industry Disruptor L2 Records

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2019 --DJs know good music and have a pulse on all the new trends. Varner Enterprises' Michael Varner CEO knows all there is to know about good music. That's because he's an accomplished DJ in his own right. His skill, talent and business acumen led him to identify a different way to bring new musical talent into the spotlight to the benefit of all concerned.



Varner Enterprises has already proven that its marketing and promotion model can be executed efficiently and effectively with predictable results. Mr. Varner is raising capital through crowdfunding to take L2 Records into explosive growth.



Michael Varner has already met with major labels, key industry consultants, and advisers to validate his implementation of a proven business model. He has a signed artist on the label, RIIV, who has recorded several tracks and will soon release new music.



The music industry has seen the independent record sector become the fastest growing sector outpacing the growth of the 3 major labels in the last several years. Independent labels grew from $6.2bn in 2016 to $6.9bn in 2017. That should come as no surprise as the major labels need independents and rely on their ability to find and grow new talent. They use a model similar to venture capital investing on startups and later buying them out when they have reached critical mass.



To that end, L2 Records is running an equity crowdfunding campaign to fund their industry proven business model, melding conventional industry standards with innovations intended to accelerate its growth and revenue to reward all stakeholders and crowdfunding investors.



Investors of every kind are invited to consider this equity crowdfunding offering on the truCrowd platform - http://bit.ly/2VEV7y6



The official L2 Records website - http://www.l2records.com/