Varsity Base Announces Creative Partnership with New York Singer NicKey Stringz

NicKey Stringz: "The reason why I do what I do, is to inspire others. We all have a passion and a purpose in life. It is my belief that we are only operating at full potential when we are passionate about what we're doing.



I hope that by launching my new jacket with Varsity Base I can inspire others to follow the creative pursuit that they dream to follow. While spreading light and positive vibes across the globe."



Kris Stirna, CEO of VarsityBase.com: "We wanted to offer our jackets as canvas for young artists to express their creativity. By launching a limited edition jacket in collaboration with NicKey Strings we hope to support the creativity and music of NicKey as well as allow him to connect with his fans, and support causes that we all care about."



About VarsityBase.com

VarsityBase.com is an American sports apparel company specializing in design and production of Varsity Jackets. They produce standard and customized jackets for schools, teams, companies and private individuals.



