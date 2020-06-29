vCloudPoint to Attend GITEX 2020 at Dubai

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2020 --From Sep 27th to Oct 1st, vCloudPoint will attend GITEX 2020 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. With a history of 40 years, GITEX is the largest computer, communications and consumer electronics exhibition in the Middle East, honored as one of the top three IT shows in the world. Thousands of manufacturers from dozens of countries gather here each year. This year, vCloudPoint also set up a booth with the number of H7-C41.



vCloudPoint will show the improved VDI solution in GITEX. VDI, short for virtual desktop infrastructure, refers to a desktop computing solution that extends server virtualization to the desktop. Instead of giving every user a desktop PC, it virtualizes the desktop by a server in a data center.



The vCloudPoint's VDI solution allows users to run virtual machines on servers over a network. IT admin can assign virtual machines to users on the server. Each user can have a separate operating system and application software to enjoy the same desktop experience as a traditional PC. IT admin can also tailor the availability of resources based on different needs, which realizes customizable personalization.



Additionally, through VDI, the computing of organizations is highly flexible and manageable. Users can perform various operations according to the actual situation through load balancing, reconfiguration of resources, and other management tools.



Also, vCloudPoint offers a complete VDI solution including the JoinVDI Virtualization Manager, Virspire Desktop Agent, and zero client at the low cost. JoinVDI Virtualization Manager is a KVM virtualization platform built into a CentOS system. It enables users to take full control of visibility. At the same time, Virspire Desktop Agent allows a single-point connection to provide a rich computing experience.



On the other side, the vCloudPoint zero client can shift the traditional PC computing infrastructure to a centralized computing model. The vCloudPoint zero client saves the cost by concentrating all the software, processing, and management on the necessary hardware and firmware. Therefore, it does not require further hardware payment for desktop virtualization, such as the installation of drivers and patch management.



Besides, the device is designed as a plug-and-play device, which needs very little power compared to PC. It was also designed to prevent unexpected downtime. Even in the event of a failure, the zero client can help the user get back to work in seconds. vCloudPoint also realizes the rapid roaming. Users can go back at the desktop by log-off and log-in from any zero client.



Safety is also in consideration of vCloudPoint. IT staff can monitor the USB peripherals to prevent suspicious copying of classified documents. The zero client is incapable of storing any data locally, providing a more secure endpoint. With these characteristics mentioned above, it enjoys popularity in large and medium-sized enterprises, computer rooms in the school.



Above all, it is an excellent opportunity to have a deeper knowledge of VDI as well as the zero client. During the exhibition, the convenience of the smart zero client and VDI solution will be allowed to experience. At the same time, Vcloudpoint hopes to get to know more elites in the same industry and establish long-term cooperation with partners from all over the world.



Welcome to vCloudPoint's booth with the number of H7-C41in GITEX for more direct experience and further communication!



