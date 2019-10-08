VCloudPoint to Unveil Virtual Desktop Solution at GITEX 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --VCloudPoint is glad to announce that it will take part in the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition from the 6th of October to the 10th of October 2019 in Dubai World Trade Center(Booth: H6-D42). During the exhibition period, VCloudPoint will unveil the latest Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution for the first time.



As one of the three largest IT expos in the world, GITEX is a consumer computer and electronics exhibition that takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre every year. Its trade show in the Middle East has attracted a great number of participants, including IT professionals, technology enthusiasts, students, consumers, and regional traders. GITEX Technology Week is the largest local IT exhibition, playing a significant role in exhibiting product innovations across the world. This year, GITEX will continue to be a platform for the most innovative and ambitious start-ups to showcase their world-changing ideas and define the latest trend to international investors.



Many world-leading technology companies unveil their newest technologies at the expo every year. VCloudPoint is gearing up to attend the technology week this year to show all visitors its Shared Computing (RDS) solutions. It is also an excellent opportunity for VCloudPoint to invite its partners and customers to experience its latest solutions and exchange ideas about industry trends. VCloudPoint is a zero client manufacturer that makes desktop computing extremely simple and economical. Because of the excellent flexibility and simplicity of zero clients, it is easy to deploy, use, and manage desktops for hundreds of users with little cost.



VCloudPoint is striving to deliver top-quality products. It lays the focus on small details, demonstrated by processing every little detail correctly from improving every pixel on the desktop to reducing the nano-second delays in data delivery. Besides, VCloudPoint never take its eyes away from big issues like scalability and reliability. Instead of spending on advertising, VCloudPoint devotes most of its budget and resources on product refinement and customer services. That's the reason why VCloudPoint can deliver the solutions that suit clients' needs.



VCloudPoint also offers advanced and elegantly simple solutions backed by best practices to improve user experience. What's more, it continuously tests every aspect of its products with real user viewpoint to ensure high levels of customers' satisfaction.



In this ever-changing industry, VCloudPoint has always spared no effort to create a shared computing solution with advanced international service. Through word-of-mouth referrals, it has become one of the most popular computing solution providers in the world.



VCloudPoint is a technology brand of Shenzhen Cloudpoint Technology Co., Ltd, specializing in providing innovative computing solutions to improve organizations' business and service value. It focuses on helping its customers realize the highest ROI of computing spending by shifting the traditional computing infrastructure to a new centralized model. The goal of VCloudPoint is simple. It strives to provide proven computing solutions to help clients reduce costs, enhance security, and increase productivity so that they can pay more attention to their business or services.



