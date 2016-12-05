Vedanta Laboratories Receives 2016 Best of San Clemente Award

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Vedanta Laboratories was selected as the 2016 Best of San Clemente Award in the Laboratory category by the San Clemente Award Program. The drug detection services of Vedanta, a toxicology laboratory, assist medical professionals in choosing individually based treatments for patients. The extended list includes the most up-to-date prescribed medications and illicit substances.



Each year, the San Clemente Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and the San Clemente community. These exceptional companies help make San Clemente a great place to live, work and play.



Vedanta's services are solely focused on flawless accuracy, effective timeliness and exemplary customer service. Specifically designed clinical tools are shaped accordingly so that Vedanta Laboratories experts can help professionals treat patients at the right time, with the right medication.



"As we move forward, Vedanta Laboratories will continue to improve its urine processing capacity along with advances in human chorionic gonadotropin testing, which is simply pregnancy testing," says Sam Komolafe, Operations Manager at Vedanta Laboratories. "Vedanta is certified to collect all bodily specimens in most of the 50 states but, by the second quarter of 2017, additional laboratories will blossom across the country, improving the processing time for Vedanta customers."



The San Clemente Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the San Clemente area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The program was established to recognize the best of local businesses, and the organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. The organization's mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.



About Vedanta Laboratories

Vedanta Laboratories is a toxicology testing and quality assurance facility. Vedanta also utilizes advanced Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry technology to provide the most accurate drug identification of analytes and metabolites. Vedanta experts are trained with the best precision state-of-the-art laboratory equipment the urinary analysis industry has to offer. In addition, the laboratory offers blood chemistry testing and pharmacogenetics testing. With this testing, doctors may appropriately prescribe medication to their patients. The information provided by Vedanta aids everyone involved in the treatment process.



Media Contact:

