Vedette Finance Launches New Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Vedette Finance, a leading film development and finance company, announces the launch of their new website, http://www.vedettefinance.com. The company offers a wide range of international networks in finance and talent.



Founded in 2012, Vedette Finance's objective is to maintain a steady output and consistent delivery of high-end product, quality, and financial return.



Anthony Jabre turned his expertise towards film financing by establishing Vedette Finance's Feature Film division. Vedette Finance's film fund has grown considerably in private assets, intellectual property, and liquidity. Vedette Finance's aim is to syndicate with filmmakers of the highest expertise and experience in the entertainment industry. The company continues to develop its funds' premium value slate, and structure the financing, to continue releasing high-quality films.



Vedette Finance is currently leading numerous projects, all at different stages of production. Their upcoming releases include "London Fields" (2015) starring Amber Heard, Billy Bob Thornton and Johnny Depp; "Bus 657" (2015) starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Kate Bosworth.



Vedette Finance previously released acclaimed films such as "The Angriest Man In Brooklyn" (2014) one of the last films of Robin Williams, "The Face of an Angel" (2014) nominated for a British Independent Film Award, and "Enter The Dangerous Mind" (2013).



About Vedette Finance

