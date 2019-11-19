Vega Systems Inc. Deploys Redundancy Software at Texas Airport

Campbell, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Vega Systems Inc. announced that its Redundancy Management Framework (RMF) surveillance software has been deployed at an airport in Texas. RMF, a high-availability software plugin for Milestone XProtect, helps set up, manage and leverage redundant video storage and metadata.



Typically, without the system, video recorder down-times at critical infrastructure locations have the potential to create serious security loopholes. RMF provides near instantaneous live video recovery during server failure episodes while simultaneously providing uninterrupted access to archived footage. This, along with other beneficial features, mitigates the impact of server failures on security.



Logical Solutions, Inc. in Richardson, Texas, partnered with Vega Systems and Milestone Systems to install a Video Management System at the airport.



"Utilizing Vega Systems RMF enabled us to deliver the video recovery required, impose a smaller footprint, and provide a better value to the airfield. Vega Systems was responsive, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful with their schedule flexibility due to changing deployment dates," said Ben Blackerby, Vice President, Logical Solutions, Inc. (www.lsicontrols.com)



About Vega Systems Inc.

Vega Systems provides software solutions to deliver high video availability at surveillance installations.



While RMF leverages redundant video storage to achieve this, SureStream enables high availability on-site, live video through camera to client direct multicast/unicast streaming. ElastiStream provides cloud-integrated reliable access to video from remote locations/ transportation scenarios by adapting video transmission from the site to changing link quality.



RMF is a product of collaboration between Vega Systems, Sunjin Infotech based in Seoul, South Korea, and Milestone Systems' Middle East offices.



