Vega Systems Inc. Launches Redundancy Management Framework at Prominent Airport to Enhance Security

Campbell, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --Vega Systems Inc. has announced that their Redundancy Management Framework (RMF) software has begun operations at a prominent airport in the Middle East. The airport surveillance software plugin for Milestone XProtect will enhance the effectiveness of video security and surveillance projects. Typically, without the software system, video surveillance down-times at critical infrastructure locations have the potential to create serious security loopholes. However, Vega Systems' RMF reduces live video disruption to milliseconds during server failure episodes while simultaneously providing uninterrupted access to archived footage. This, along with other beneficial features, mitigates the impact of server failures on security overall.



RMF is a novel, few-to-all approach towards enhancing XProtect Recording Server Redundancy through dual recording. A few redundant servers can handle concurrent failures of all primary servers. Offering a live view recovery almost instantaneously following the recording server failure, the system works two orders of magnitude faster than fail-over recording.



RMF is a result of collaboration between Vega Systems Inc in San Jose, California, Sunjin Infotech based in Seoul, South Korea, and Milestone Systems' Middle East offices. The product is a plugin framework for the Canon subsidiary Milestone Systems' XProtect software.



About Vega Systems Inc.

Vega Systems Inc. offers unique XProtect plugins for redundant recording and multicast. These enhance critical infrastructure surveillance and help XProtect re-sellers offer differentiated solutions. For more information, visit https://www.vega25.com/surveillance. In early 2019, Vega Systems plans to offer a novel Cloud Storage Gateway for Video Surveillance. For more information, visit https://www.vega25.com/elastistream.



