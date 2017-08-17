Vegan-Friendly All-Natural Shampoo and Conditioner Is Made from 22 Botanicals

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2017 --Xotic Naturals have created a vegan-friendly, cruelty-free hair care system made entirely from natural ingredients. Safe and non-toxic for the whole family to use, Xotic Naturals Shampoo and Conditioner are gender-neutral and suitable for all hair types and styles, from thick to curly to color-treated.



The 22 botanicals which make up the ingredients have been chosen for their natural benefits for the hair and scalp. For example, the products use balsam to treat dandruff and dryness, and coconut to protect against lice and harmful UV rays.



Each botanical ingredient is responsibly sourced from around the world. Xotic Naturals has drawn on sustainable resources from locations such as the Mediterranean Coast, the tropical jungles of the Philippines, and the rainforests of Brazil.



Even the packaging of Xotic Naturals Shampoo and Conditioner is designed to be environmentally friendly. "Because we are so thankful for the bounty this earth provides, we have made it our mission to research, develop, manufacture and package our products in the most environmentally friendly ways possible," said Saba Mahmoud, creator of Xotic Naturals.



Described as a super-food for the hair and scalp, every ingredient that goes into Xotic Naturals Shampoo and Conditioner is natural. This includes the cleansing and foaming agents and the invigorating scents, which are derived from plants, flowers, herbs, and seeds. Botanicals and natural ingredients in the product include aloe vera, amla extract, coconut, neem extract, rosemary, basil, shikakai, green tea leaf extract, balsam, patchouli oil, licorice, menthol and lavender oil.



Other shampoos on the market usually include toxic ingredients and harsh chemicals and detergents to achieve a lather and wash away dirt and grime. The surfactant in Xotic Naturals Shampoo is naturally derived from coconuts and other botanicals. Aloe vera is included to strengthen the hair, and other botanicals help improve circulation in the scalp and restore natural pH levels. Seven essential oils create a natural, non-medicinal scent.



Benefits of the shampoo include hair-loss prevention and the natural prevention of dandruff and flaking. The conditioner enhances natural highlights, smoothes frizz and flyaway hair, and protects hair from UV rays and heat damage.



"Simply put, it's the best nature offers, all in one bottle," concludes Mahmoud.



Xotic Naturals Shampoo and Conditioner is available from Kickstarter and super early bird offers are available. The Kickstarter link is available here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1381306070/all-natural-22-botanical-shampoo-and-conditioner?ref=user_menu