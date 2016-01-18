Vegan Living TV Show Set to Dismantle Myths About Vegan Lifestyle

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --This March sees filming start for a new television show which is set to change the way we think about the vegan diet and lifestyle. Plant-Based by Nafsika will air on a major U.S network to an audience of some 70 million viewers! The program aims to reach out and educate people about the benefits of a plant-based diet - and show them just how much fun it can be.



The show, which will be filmed this month in New York, will take us to many exciting destinations across the U.S. and will engage viewers with cooking demonstrations, doctors, nutritionists, celebrities, fashion and entertainment. Viewers will receive a well-rounded perspective of the vegan way of life and see that making a choice to omit animal products from their diet and lifestyle is a positive thing to do, both in terms of personal health and for the sustainability of our planet.



Plant-Based by Nafsika is welcoming backing for the pilot, which will be the first nationally aired food and lifestyle show of its kind. A crowdfunding campaign at KickStarter has been rolled out to get things started, and creator Nafsika Anytpas anticipates that the subject will start conversations on social media and among friends, will get people thinking, and could even prompt the production of more topic-related shows.



Many people think that a vegan lacks nutrients and energy, but the show will demonstrate that the opposite is true. It will show us that we can get all the nutrients we need without eating animal products, we will be physically and mentally stronger, and we are helping to protect the future of our environment. Wildlife Protector Nafsika Antypas stresses that a global shift towards a vegan or plant-based diet is vital to save the world from hunger, fuel poverty, and the worst impacts of climate change. A reduction in the demand for meat will mean less cruelty associated with the treatment of animals bred for the meat industry. We all need to take responsibility for reducing toxic emissions and saving habitats, and adopting a vegan diet is one way in which we can help.



If you want to be part of this exciting project, to contribute towards Plant-Based by Nafsika's trailblazing show, and help Nafsika to dismantle the myths surrounding a vegan lifestyle, you can find out more here.