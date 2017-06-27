Vegan Sex by Ellen Jaffe Jones Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours VeganSexBook.com

Vegan Sex: Vegans Do it Better Dump Your Meds and Jump in Bed went to #1 on Amazon in Under 24 hours. Vegan Sex is written by speaker, Co-Host ‘The Dr. Don Show’, Certified Personal Trainer, International Best Selling Author, and Founder of VegCoach.com, Ellen Jaffe Jones. Vegan Sex, the newest book offered by Ellen Jaffe Jones offers a perfect guide to inspire and motivate vegans who are looking to achieve true health and happiness both in and outside the bedroom.
Within these pages readers will hear accounts from those who eat vegan and have found that it is not only a healthy eating diet, but a prescription for optimal sexual performance and yes, endurance.? It will show readers that when you combine aerobic activity in and out of the bedroom along with a healthy vegan diet, well … sex is magical!
This steamy, salacious book, Vegan Sex: Vegans Do it Better Dump Your Meds and Jump in Bed is chock full of facts, figures and fantasies that can come true. It has proven to be very popular since its release, achieving #1 Best Seller in multiple categories in the USA and Australia Amazon marketplace.
"Vegan Sex has already proven to be controversial," states Jaffe Jones, she goes on to say, "Sex and sexuality is part of our everyday life. The failure of sexual health, known as erectile dysfunction, is the #1 leading indicator by a few months or even a few decades of killer heart attacks and heart disease… all which can be avoided with a whole foods plant-based, healthy eating diet."
Joel K. Kahn, MD, a respected cardiologist, has partnered on this book providing sound information from a practicing and respected vegan doctor who lives vegan happiness and is saving lives with a healthy eating diet.
Beverly Lynn Bennett's contribution to Vegan Sex makes this book a well rounded guide to a happy, healthier life as she provides over 100 delicious recipes readers can begin making today!
"Healthy eating can add more than just years to your life, but life to your years--healthy people have more fun! Read this book to learn how." - Michael Greger, M.D.
Readers will find true health and happiness by living a complete vegan lifestyle in the comfort of your own home. Vegan health and vegan happiness can sometimes be challenging so the purpose of this book is to provide facts on vegan health, sexual health (which undoubtedly impacts erectile dysfunction issues), and to boost energy while following a healthy eating diet.
The authors mission is to help the reader along with their journey when it comes to a thriving, healthy lifestyle, inside and outside of the bedroom. Reader's take comfort in knowing they can regain sexual health, no longer struggle with erectile dysfunction, and boost day to day energy.
About The Authors
Ellen Jaffe Jones is the author of 4 vegan books including the bestsellers, "Eat Vegan on $4 a Day" and "Paleo Vegan." She was the 2014 PETA's Sexiest Female Vegan Over 50 and is a nationally ranked sprinter and frequent national speaker. She a certified personal trainer, certified running coach, and vegan lifestyle coach. She often gets pegged for being 10-20 years younger than she is which inspires her followers to learn and follow her secrets.
Recipes by Beverly Lynn Bennett a certified food-service operation manager, she earned her culinary arts degree in 1988 from University of Akron, Ohio. Beverly Lynn Bennett is an experienced vegan chef and baker, and author of over a dozen vegan cookbooks. She is passionate about showing the world how easy, delicious, and healthy it is to eat, live, and love as a vegan.
Bestselling author Joel K Kahn MD is the 2016-7 Awardee as PETA's Sexiest Male Vegan over 50. He is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity and Professor of Medicine/Cardiology at Wayne State University. He owns GreenSpace Cafe in Ferndale, MI, a large and sexy bar and restaurant that happens to be vegan. His first book is a national PBS special. He has published hundreds of health articles and is a sought after speaker.