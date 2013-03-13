Vegas Odds Show Tiger Woods as 4-1 Favorite for Masters - Badges Are on Sale Now - MastersTickets.net

Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --New odds to win the Masters Championship have just been released by Wynn Las Vegas Casino and they begin with a 4-1 designation for Tiger Woods followed by Rory McIlroy at 7-1 and Phil Mickelson at 12-1. The newly adjusted Las Vegas Odds for this event currently look like this.



Tiger Woods 4/1 - Coming off big win at Doral.

Rory McIlroy 7/1 - Current World #1.

Phil Mickelson 12/1 - 3 Time Winner.

The Field 15/1 - Any Other Golfer.



Bubba Watson 25/1 - Current Champion

Luke Donald 25/1

Adam Scott 25/1 - With Tigers Former Caddy.

Justin Rose 25/1

Lee Westwood 25/1



Rickie Fowler 30/1 - Young Phenom, playing well.

Jason Dufner 30/1

Dustin Johnson 30/1



Keegan Bradley 40/1

Hunter Mahan 40/1 - Has Shown Signs of Brilliance in 2013.

Louis Oosthuizen 40/1

Matt Kuchar 40/1 - Steady as they Come, a Real Possibility.

Nick Watney 40/1



Charl Schwartzel 50/1 - 2011 Winner from South Africa.

Webb Simpson 50/1

Jason Day 50/1

Ernie Els 50/1 - 4 Time Major Champion.

Brandt Snedeker 50/1

Sergio Garcia 50/1

Graeme McDowell 50/1 - Played Well at the WGC.

Steve Stricker 50/1

Nicolas Colsaerts 50/1



Padraig Harrington 60/1

Ian Poulter 60/1 - Has a Long-shot Chance.

Bo Van Pelt 60/1

Zach Johnson 60/1 - Former Champion is a Possibility.

Peter Hanson 60/1

Geoff Ogilvy 60/1



Francesco Molinari 80/1 - Haven't Heard From Him in Awhile.

Martin Kaymer 80/1 - Former World Number Has disappeared.

Jim Furyk 80/1 - Memories of the Ryder Cup Still Linger.

Bill Haas 80/1



Retief Goosen 100/1

Fred Couples 100/1 - Always A Fan Favorite.

Carl Pettersson 100/1

Matteo Manassero 100/1 - 19 year old Italian long-shot.

Kyle Stanley 100/1



