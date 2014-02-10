Vegas REALTOR Lists Stunning Condo at Turnberry Towers Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, recently listed a Turnberry Towers condo with incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip. As the market is beginning to return to some degree of health, the average real estate agent in Las Vegas is seeing more activity and transactions, and a popular complex is Turnberry Towers. For sale homes in Las Vegas inventory is fairly stable.



“As a more successful Vegas REALTOR I am highly confident this listing will sell for the full asking price and within a reasonable period of time” said Rob Flitton “and this particular condo is turnkey and in excellent condition. It is likely suited for someone as a second residence.”



Unit 2703 in the West tower is the listed property at $289,000 – with modern styling and one bedroom, it is 814 square feet of exquisite design. It is guard-gated with full-time security on the premises along with concierge service – its pool/spa and recreational facilities are some of the best in the Las Vegas condo market. Listing details.



Flitton adds, “40 million people flew in and out of Las Vegas last year and this number might grow again this year - this can make the market for sale homes in Las Vegas quite popular.”



