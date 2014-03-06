Vegas REALTORS Do Strategic Merger

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, and a 30+ year veteran, has joined forces with downtown Vegas REALTOR Ilona Nowak, brand new to the industry. The intent is to offer high-end boutique services to clients - the energy and enthusiasm of a journeyman agent combined with market strength, experience and negotiating expertise.



“For a real estate client seeking the perfect combination of skills to get the job done as well as possible, we offer it in full”, said Flitton. “Today’s real estate transaction needs internet marketing savvy, negotiation brilliance and vigorous tenacity - with this set of skills working on your side, you will save money and time.”



The average new real estate agent Las Vegas can spend 2 or 3 years getting up to speed with the nuances of the market of for sale homes in Las Vegas and with internet tech tools, so for Ilona Nowak this partnership means gaining light years instantly.



Said Ilona Nowak, “working with an established and reputable Vegas REALTOR is one thing, but adding in the depth of market knowledge, internet marketing savvy and negotiation training that Rob Flitton brings to the table, we make a very powerful combination - we’re both workaholics for our clients, so I am very excited.” Ilona Nowak specializes geographically as a downtown Las Vegas REALTOR, but knows the entire market thoroughly. Her blog about Downtown Las Vegas is very popular.



About Rob Flitton

A highly successful Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, and a negotiation and internet marketing specialist with over 30 years of experience and is responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.