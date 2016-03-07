Velasco International, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Camping Gear

Vallejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Morris Velasco is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BestCampingItems.com. The website carries a broad assortment of camping products including tent accessories, sleeping bags, camping tents, backpacks, camping knives, campfire cookware, and much more. Velasco was inspired to start his website by his love of camping. He wanted to offer a website where other lovers of the outdoors would be able to find the products that they needed to enjoy camping.



There are many excellent camping products offered within the merchandise of BestCampingItems.com. The website offers products including camping first aid kits, flashlight accessories, hiking backpacks, mummy sleeping bags, air travel pillows, camping cots, knife sharpening systems, outdoor sleeping bags, sleeping bag liners, and much more. In the future, Velasco plans to continue adding more camping items to his site. By continuing to add new products, he hopes to offer a wider selection of items for customers to choose from.



Providing a wide selection of products and an attractive website is very important to Velasco. The website is built with a background and pictures that appeal to the outdoor lover and create an atmosphere of being outside. BestCampingItems.com offers a wide range of products in each category of the site so that customers have many great options that they can choose from. The website offers speedy delivery right to the customer's door so customers are sure to get the items that they need when they need them.



To complement the main website, Velasco is also launching a blog located at http://www.CampingItemsBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to camping. Velasco will be talking about places to camp, camp cooking recipes, equipment for camping, and the different features of the products offered on his main website. The goal of the blog is to provide a place where customers can come to find more information that can help them when they go camping.



About BestCampingItems.com

BestCampingItems.com, a division of Velasco International, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Morris Velasco.



Morris Velasco

http://www.BestCampingItems.com

707-644-1452



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com