Velocity's Rogue 5.0 Will Soon Solve Problems for Tradesmen Everywhere

Droitwich, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --Velocity recently announced the release of the Rogue 5.0, a seemingly-simple backpack that could help tradesmen save time and make more money by limiting the amount of time lost on searching for tools.



A recent survey done found that, on average, 60% of workers waste at least half an hour every day searching for tools. For tradesmen that get paid by the job, this is especially impactful since they aren't getting paid for the time they're spending looking for their tools.



Over the course of a year, this can add up to over $4,400 in lost wages from time spent looking for tools.



Better organization is the key, but this can be difficult for someone that travels from job site to job site and needs to bring their tools inside with them. Tradesmen are often stuck using tool bags with only a few pockets, leaving everything else to get mixed together.



With this in mind, the founders of Velocity set out to create a solution to this widespread problem.



According to Velocity, the Rogue 5.0 is "the ultimate backpack for the professional on the move" because it allows tradesmen to quickly and easily access all of their tools.



The ability to open a backpack and grab what they need allows these workers to get the job done much more quickly. They can then take on more clients and get more work done in a day. They can keep on earning money rather than wasting time searching for tools.



The Rogue 5.0 has a place for every tool imaginable, including drills with its universal drill holder. It also has specially-designed pockets for gas canisters, tape measures, and levels.



Another feature of the Rogue 5.0 that will help tradesman save time and therefore money is a magnetic strip that attracts and holds objects like screws, nails, nuts, and bolts. This prevents the need to go searching for any of these little items, which are prone to getting lost.



This backpack was also designed to work as hard as its owner. It's made from 1200 Denver water-resistant material and can hold up to 63 pounds when full. Straps are heavy-duty and ergonomically-designed to avoid soreness for the wearer.



All these features and more make the Rogue 5.0 an easy investment option for tradesmen. Within a few days of use, this backpack will have paid for itself by cutting down the amount of time spent searching for tools.



Velocity's founders currently have a Kickstarter campaign to launch the Rogue 5.0, so those who are interested in backing this project can get in early by visiting https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2098585026/velocity-rogue-50-the-ultimate-install-service-bac?ref=457448&token=0c253d13. There, you can get more information about this product and see what perks are available for investors.