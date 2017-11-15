Velthor Introduces the S1 Concept, an Automatic Watch with a Soul

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --The S1 Concept, an all new automatic watch from maker Velthor®, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Velthor® is an independent timepiece microbrand based in Singapore producing high-end automatic watches with precision and to perfection. Watches are designed and engineered in-house and manufactured with very strict quality control and the use of only the highest quality materials and parts. Velthor® aims to offer something unique and different without compromising on pricing and quality.



"Having been in the horology industry for over 2 years, I wanted to create something timeless and medieval that would be unique. I looked to other timepieces and the historical past for inspiration and ideas, that is how the "S1 Concept" watch came about," says founder Gulshan Singh. "I designed the 'S1 Concept' to be a daily use dress watch from ground up taking into consideration the key factors of quality and affordability to ensure whoever wore any of Velthor®'s watches felt satisfied. Watches have become complicated these days and the final outcome would be to bring the basics back to watches."



The Velthor S1 Concept is watch that brings engineering, quality and art together for a timepiece like none other on the market. Every detail on the S1 Concept has been designed with the highest quality parts to ensure peak performance while giving the watch it's unique aesthetic.



Technical Specifications:



- Miyota 9015 Movement (Japan Made)

- 41mm Case Width

- 11mm Case Thickness (Slim Design)

- True 50mm Lug-to-Lug Length

- All 316L Stainless Steel Construction

- Sapphire Crystal Front & Back (Anti-Reflective Coating For Front)

- Textured Multi-Layered Dial

- Solid Indices w/ Lume

- Sword Hands w/ Lume

- Screw Down Crown w/ Etched Branding

- 5ATM/50m Water Resistance (Suitable for daily use and swimming)

- Case Weight: 85grams

- Combined Weight w/ Steel Bracelet: 178grams

- Combined Weight w/ Leather Strap: 112grams

- 2 Year Warranty

- Maple Wood Packaging w/ Tools For Strap Change/adjustment

- Warranty Card and Cleaning Cloth.

- Made To Wear For Both Male & Female



"I was completely blown away when I received the prototype in early October 2017. I have never seen quality so good, a design so unique and the comfort level of the watch on my 6.5-inch wrist was incredible on both the steel bracelet as well as the leather strap and it seems like the watch has a soul of its own," adds Singh. "The S1 Concept is worn on my wrist 24/7, that is how comfortable and durable it is."



The Velthor Watch is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2moGl1a.



About Velthor®

For more information on Velthor® please visit https://www.velthor.com.