Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --An international leader in manufacturing silicone hoses for all kinds of applications, Venair Group announces a new product launch. Vena® Fuel Cells has come to market with a tested and certified proprietary elastomer composite material. The new high purity hose ensures ultra-low content of leachable substances. It also promises component inertness in fuel cell ambient. Efficient and on-point, low-permeability, and mechanical properties make the product a key factor for the inner layer of a hose as well as its overall permeability.



Widely-known for their design and production of fuel cell silicone hoses, Venair has helped diverse fields like pharmaceutical, industrial, and biotechnological industries meet demand. With a capacity for everything from one silicone hose for a hydrogen power system to serial production, Venair designs custom fluid transfer systems exclusively for each client's needs.



For more information, visit https://www.venair.com.



About Venair Group

Venair is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, and has offices in Miami Gardens, FL, Frisco, TX, Philadelphia, PA, and Carson, CA. Venair operates in more than 65 countries worldwide via sales delegations and manufacturing centers in Spain, Romania, and Vietnam.



