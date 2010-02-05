Vendormate Credentialing Supports more than 7,500 Beds in Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2010 -- Vendormate, the leading vendor information management solution in healthcare, continues to build its customer base in its home state. With the close of 2009, Vendormate now counts over 30 Georgia hospitals among its nationwide customer base.



Some of the Georgia hospitals and healthcare systems using Vendormate include:



Columbus Regional Healthcare System

DeKalb Medical

Floyd Medical Center

Grady Health System

Gwinnett Medical Center

Piedmont Healthcare

Phoebe Health System

St. Francis Hospital

St. Joseph’s Hospital

Tanner Health System

WellStar Health System



Healthcare systems of all sizes have implemented vendor credentialing programs to help them assess the qualifications of suppliers and their representatives. Vendormate’s online credentialing application gives customers a robust tool to collect, credential, and monitor key vendor information, such as financial stability and regulatory compliance.



“The concerns of leading Georgia hospitals mirror the concerns of leading hospitals everywhere. Number one is patient outcome. In pursuit of that, they examine every step of their processes – from clinical practices to operational procedures to fiscal responsibility,” said Bill Wylie, vice president GHHS. “GHHS helps by offering products and services that assist in that goal. Our relationship with Vendormate does just that.”



“Vendormate is particularly pleased to support the GHHS and healthcare providers right in our own backyard meet their goals,” said Bill Hayes, president of Vendormate.



About Vendormate

Vendormate protects the health of supply chains with a unique vendor credentialing and compliance monitoring solution. The program assures compliance with both internal policies and government mandates, including HIPAA and Deficit Reduction Act. Registered vendors are screened and rated by custom criteria and continuously monitored for non-compliance. An integrated badge feature controls access to facilities. Call 1-877-483-6368, or visit http://www.vendormate.com or http://vendorcompliance.vendormate.com.

