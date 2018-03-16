Vengeance Sound Announces Monthly 'Sound Expansions' for Avenger Virtual Synthesizer (AVS)

Ruedesheim, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2018 --Virtual synthesizer and plug-in software developer Vengeance Sound, creator of the groundbreaking new Avenger Virtual Synthesizer (AVS), announced that the company is now adding to it's monthly 'Sound Expansions' for its worldwide customer base. These Expansions cost $70 and incorporate completely original soundscapes that explore the farther reaches of EDM and other genres including Hip Hop, R&B, Deep House and Cinematic.



Speaking to the high quality of Vengeance Sound products, "I've been buying a lot of sample packs and soundbanks over the years, and some of them really only have one or two usable sounds," commented Armin Van Buuren of A State of Trance / Armada. "I recently went over quite a few packs and sample banks of the Vengeance series and I was pleasantly surprised. These sounds are clearly made by people that have the same frustration with sample packs as me. You can hear that the creators go into clubs often and know what works on a big sound system!"



Manuel Schleis is the mastermind creator and lead sound designer for the legendary Vengeance Sound products. During the Fall of 2016, a development project for what was supposed to be a synth plug-in endeavor turned into a revolutionary sound engine, Avenger — which features up to eight oscillators, multiple modulators and filters and even a full-blown soft drum kit production platform. The net result is a hyper flexible sonic tool, where the users' imagination is literally the only limiting factor.



Get your soundscapes into shape



Since all the parameters and controls of Avenger can be accessed from a single screen, the system is also simple to use and will appeal to both novices and experienced sound designers. The new Expansions are accessed by a simple drag and drop functionality so auditioning — and deploying sounds is a snap.



"Avenger can be used to create complex sounds easier than ever," commented Manuel Schleis, Founder of Vengeance Sound. "You can load your own wavetables and samples and edit them in incredible ways, twisting and morphing even voices into unrecognizable and completely original-type sounds. Also, your imagination can take sound design further than ever with our new Granular Synthesis, which we're very proud about."



Vengeance Sound products have been used by top artists for years, such as Armin van Buuren, Junkie XL, Steve Aoki, Zedd, Dr. Luke, and David Guetta. With Avenger, a whole new generation of artists in more genres than ever will be able to find and create sounds with the most powerful new software synthesizer platform on the market and very possibly "the last synth you will ever need". Avenger sells for $220. And a Free Trial of Avenger is available on the Vengeance Sound website.



To learn more about Vengeance Sound and the company's new monthly Expansions, please visit http://www.vengeance-sound.com.



About Vengeance Sound

Manuel Schleis is the producer and mastermind behind Vengeance-Sound, a Germany based company. Vengeance Sound delivers top notch sounds and tools used in electronic club music for over a decade. In 2008 together with Rene Keilwerth, Vengeance developed a VST effect and mastering plugin series which led to the creation of the powerful Avenger Virtual Synthesizer.



http://www.vengeance-sound.com