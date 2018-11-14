Vengeance Sound Offers 50% Black Friday Discount on Avenger Synth Bundle at Sweetwater

Frankfurt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Next generation soft synth and sample developer Vengeance Sound has announced a lavish 'All In' Bundle for the Holiday Season. The bundle packages Vengeance's groundbreaking soft synthesizer Avenger with 30 expertly curated preset sound packs for just $1,160 — 50% off the list price. For those wanting to dip into the Avenger platform more gradually, the synth and all of its expansions will also be available individually for 25% off list price. The offer runs from November 15 until December 31st and is available exclusively in the USA through Sweetwater.



Avenger's revolutionary blend of analog, digital, and soft synthesis allows the creation of truly original sounds, while it's easy to understand visuals and drag and drop interface allows musicians and creators at all levels to dive in and explore its vast range of editable parameters. It has enjoyed the enthusiastic endorsement of industry professionals including Grammy nominated producer and engineer Greg Wells, and Vengeance's regular release of new genre-focused preset packs have made it a flexible creative tool not only for recording engineers, but for sound designers, video game programmers, and musicians of all stripes. The 'All In' bundle features such popular sound packs as Synthwave, EDM, 8 and 16-bit, and Cinematic.



"We're thrilled to provide the ultimate Holiday gift for synth lovers," says Marcel James, US Representative of Vengeance Sound. "The 'All In' bundle has everything a music creator needs to bring the sounds in their imagination to life!"



During the Holiday Promotion between November 15th and December 31st, customers can find the 50% off 'All In Bundle' and 25% Vengeance and Expansions at Sweetwater.



To learn more about Vengeance Sound and its new monthly Expansions, please visit http://www.vengeance-sound.com.



About Vengeance Sound

Manuel Schleis is the producer and mastermind behind Vengeance-Sound, a Germany based company. Vengeance Sound delivers top notch sounds and tools used in electronic club music for over a decade. In 2008 together with Rene Keilwerth, Vengeance developed a VST effect and mastering plugin series which led to the creation of the powerful Avenger Virtual Synthesizer. http://www.vengeance-sound.com