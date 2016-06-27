VENQUE Introduces the World's First Slim Wallet with Coin Compartment

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --The VENQUE 3D Slim Wallet, the world's first slim wallet with a coin compartment, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



VENQUE, the Kickstarter born company, with 4 successful crowdfunding campaigns already to their name is back on the global crowdfunding platform with a beautiful hand crafted artisan slim wallet that melds style with function.



"We always receive feedback from our customers, and we took them seriously, we saw many great slim wallets in the market but we just couldn't find the one that fits all the coins, it's essential to have that, most slim wallets try to minimize the size but ignored the functionality," says CEO Simon Cui, "VENQUE is always about functionality and convenience."



The VENQUE 3D Slim Wallet is a true revolution in modern wallet design. The wallet is capable of holding up to 12 cards, multiple coins and cash. The 3D design was inspired by traditional leather craftsmanship but integrates modern functionalities. Where all minimal wallets ditch the coin compartment- in fact, most regular wallet do not even have a coin compartment. The VENQUE 3D Slim Wallet has been engineered to maximize carrying capacity while minimizing its physical footprint measuring approximately 3.8" x 1.9" x 0.6."



Each piece is handcrafted by the most experienced artisan in the industry. VENQUE used the best materials possible and sourced them from different countries. Every single piece is made with the highest grade of full-grain leather, sourced from the Netherlands. All lining stitches and seatbelt grade elastics were sourced from Japan. The VENQUE Slim 3D wallet is available in three colors; matte black, space grey, and tanned brown leather.



The VENQUE 3D Slim Wallet is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/28QPqnv



About VENQUE

VENQUE [pronounced Venk] was born in early 2011. The name VENQUE was inspired by a combination of both English and French — the two official languages of Canada. Canada is beautiful, with its amazing natural resources and landscape, has a blended heritage of English and French, and additions from all cultures around the world. Our main source of inspiration came from aspects of their daily life in Canada, giving a new perspective of how to build something beautiful.



For more information on VENQUE please visit http://www.venque.com