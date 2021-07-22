Venture First Advisory Life Insurance Protects Family and Loved Ones

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --Life insurance is an investment in your family and loved ones. That's because the purpose of life insurance is to continue your hard work in ensuring that the most important people in your life are well taken care of. Use life insurance at Venture First Advisory in Vancouver, including North Vancouver and West Vancouver, a multilingual team that specializes in life insurance coverage for every stage of life. For more, go to https://www.venturefirstadvisory.com/blog/need-life-insurance/



As a life insurance provider catering to Vancouver, including North Vancouver and West Vancouver, the Advisors at Venture First Advisory know there are three primary reasons people choose to set up life insurance:



- Providing for family members after death due to loss of a primary income earner

- Ensuring burial costs and outstanding debts are not inherited by heirs

- Protecting family assets from liquidation due to large capital gains taxes



There is no one-size-fits-all policy for everyone. That's why our Life Insurance Advisors in Vancouver, including North Vancouver and West Vancouver provide one-on-one service to clients. In terms of what is appropriate consider accounting for any outstanding mortgages, loss of future earnings, final expenses, and any capital gains. Permanent life insurance can also be used as a vehicle for donating money for tax-free charity donations after death.



There are different types of life insurance. Term Life Insurance is affordable life insurance that guarantees a rate for a fixed number of years. After the fixed term is over, the policy may continue at a higher rate. Term Life policies generally expire at age 85 but most policies will allow for a conversion to permanent at age 65 or 70.



Permanent Life Insurance does not expire. The rates for Permanent Life Insurance are higher than rates for Term Life Insurance, but these policies are suitable for long-term goals like covering funeral expenses or estate taxes.



