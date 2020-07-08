Venuebility Provides Venue Hire in London; Bringing Event Planners, Venue Owners & Events Suppliers Together in One Platform

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2020 --Venuebility has pioneered an online event booking service having created an innovative platform which is due to officially launch September 2020. The platform is becoming recognised as a popular destination for top venues and event suppliers, providing venue hire in London. This slick and easy-to-use e-commerce system allows real-time venue availability, search and booking, creating unprecedented simplicity and ease for event planners, suppliers and venue owners alike.



Venuebility's event planning expertise which provides venue hire in London has modernised traditional business-to-business habits by driving venue booking and event planning online. Their ground-breaking platform has revolutionised the events industry by providing a smart, efficient and hassle-free way to book venues and plan events online. Backed by a passionate team of highly trained, friendly and dedicated staff, Venuebility provide an inspiring and engaging service specifically tailored to meet the bespoke needs of today's venue owners and event planners. Whether you are looking for an iconic London venue for a party, corporate function or wedding, Venuebility specialise in venue hire in London.



About Venuevility

The e-commerce platform provides a digital place for venues to showcase their spaces, availability and prices, while simultaneously allowing suppliers to showcase their services and credentials. As a result, Event Planners can find and book a venue online, cost their event with their online event calculator and connect with suppliers. Venuebility harness this unique eco-system of activity to bring to market a completely new spectrum of possibility, availability, trackability and usability, all within a single place.



Venuebility identified an opportunity in the marketplace and decided it was time for the events industry to adapt to the tech age and find new ways to be more efficient. When Venuebility streamlined the event planning process and provided access to this relevant information in a single place, it significantly reduced all the steps of manual quoting to ensure venue hire in London has never been so simple.



