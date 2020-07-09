Venuebility Showcase the Best Party Venues for Hire in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2020 --If you're planning a private party in London then try the new free venue finder at Venuebility.com. The leading online platform showcases London's best private party venues for hire. No matter what kind of space you're looking for, Venuebility provide you with a simple and easy to use one-stop shop for all your event requirements.



As the industry prepares to reopen following the global pandemic, event planners across London have begun the search for great party venues for hire in London, for events planned for later this year. With hundreds of party venues to explore, including hidden treasures and one-of-a-kind gems through to 'Great Gatsby' venues and VIP event spaces, you're spoilt for choice at Venuebility.com.



Explore the collection of party venues which include some of the best off-grid locations like Shaka Zulu in Camden, set over 27,000 square feet over two floors. Or why not try Simon Drake's secret location at The House of Magic. As you walk through the enchanted garden, your ears register the sound of creaking doors, distant thunder and howling wolves along a path towards The House of Magic mansion. Whatever type of themed event, Venuebility.com has what it takes to bring your party to life.



If you're thinking of a traditional public house or a vintage cocktail lounge for a themed drinks reception, then there are hundreds to choose from. Or if you're looking for something more formal, then check out London's hottest super clubs for a crazy all-night party or traditional venues like Hampton Court Palace, Berry Brothers and Rudd or even Drapers Hall in the City of London. All these venues are available for private hire through Venuebility's website.



Venuebility can point you in the right direction to get your party started. See how fast it is to find your perfect London party venue today and browse our list of London's finest party venues, from pubs and clubs to restaurants and unique venues all from one website.



Discover the top 10 party venues In London