VenueX Media and FMC Ice Sports Announce Media Partnership

Pembroke, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --Two South Shore companies, FMC Ice Sports and VenueX Media, are celebrating a new formidable partnership.



FMC Ice Sports, headquartered in Pembroke, MA, is the nation's largest operator of public ice arenas. VenueX Media, headquartered in Cohasset, MA, provides FMC Ice Sports and other sports venues a full-suite digital signage solution and a connection to digital out-of-home advertising.



Patrick Furze, FMC's Vice President of Marketing and Development, explained the immediate impact he has seen from the new partnership. "The VenueX Media team has given us an effective and dynamic way to digitally display and promote our skating and hockey programs by quickly connecting over 100 screens across our network of 23 rinks throughout the state of Massachusetts."



Changing the Way Brands Reach the Community Sports Audience



"We are changing the way that brands reach the community sports audience,'' said Brian Fitzgibbons, co-founder and CEO of VenueX Media. "Our partnership with FMC is tremendously exciting. Their 23 rinks serve a massive portion of the New England hockey & skating community, representing a huge opportunity for advertisers to reach this audience."



As advertisers strive for more contextual campaigns, VenueX Media is leading the way in digital place-based advertising in community sports venues. "The foundation of who we are is delivering a quality product to both the venue and the advertiser," said Mark Gronberg, VenueX Media co-founder and COO. "We are fully committed to exceeding the highest standards of audience measurement and reporting."



By partnering with VenueX Media, the digital advertising displays installed in each FMC rink are now available for advertisers to display their messages.



About FMC Ice Sports (Facility Management Corporation)



Facility Management Corporation operates 23 public ice skating arenas across the state of Massachusetts. FMC operates privately held rinks, along with rinks in long-term partnership agreements with the Commonwealth, local municipalities, and educational institutions. The company was formed in 1992 to deliver high-quality ice sport facility management and operations, as well as ice-based programs that benefit our communities and promote interest in both hockey and skating. Known as "FMC Ice Sports," the company has established a record of quality operations and grown to be the largest operator of public ice arenas in the United States.



FMC is committed to making the community a better place one skater at a time. To learn more about FMC Ice Sports, its rinks, and programs, please visit https://fmcicesports.com/.



About VenueX Media

VenueX Media is a digital out-of-home media publisher, operating digital advertising displays in over 100 youth & amateur sports venues. The company is the first of its kind to provide advertisers a unified network of community sports venues available programmatically through an open ad exchange. VenueX Media provides a no-cost signage solution to qualifying venues and a revenue share on any advertising sold.



To learn more about VenueX Media, please visit www.venuexmedia.com. Follow VenueX Media on Twitter at www.twitter.com/venuexmedia.



