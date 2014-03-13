John Barban's Venus Factor Program Reveals New Secret to Lose Women Belly Fat

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Venus Factor is a new fitness program by John Barban and according to a Venus Factor review presentation, the program reveals secret tips on how to lose belly fat for women. The review focuses on the vital aspects of the program that helps women to burn belly fat and boost metabolism.



According to John Barban, the founder of the program, “This is the best tip to lose belly fat for women. It can increase metabolism dramatically and deliver results that is long lasting and enjoyable.” The best thing about the program is that a woman can continue eating foods that she craves for and yet get amazing results to achieve the perfect body.



Barban used different strategies to create this unique program that can generate perfect results when other supplements, diet programs and exercise routines failed. Barban shared how he was depressed for his sister who tried everything to cut down her weight, which she gained after her pregnancy, but failed. After years of research and study, Barban discovered the permanent solution to female fat loss by activating leptin sensitivity.



He informs, “All my degrees and fitness achievements seem to work nothing for my sister, until one day I discovered about the master hormone leptin that is present in almost double quantity in a female body than a male body. This program helps in maintaining proper level of leptin in female body that boosts metabolism and helps in fast fat loss.



According to the website of Venus Factor, one can drop three dress sizes in just seven days of following the tips mentioned in the program.



“I am thankful to Venus Factor to bring down my weight dramatically fast. Now, I can wear all these cool dresses, which I couldn’t even think of just before a month,” says Samantha Boyle, California.



The presentation informs about the key benefits of the program with detailed video illustrations.



