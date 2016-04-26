Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --VEP Healthcare, Inc., which manages the emergency and hospitalist services in more than 30 hospitals nationwide, has chosen Bryant Brown Healthcare as its advertising partner.



VEP Healthcare, celebrating its 35th anniversary, is one of the largest democratic groups of its type and is owned solely by the organization's practicing physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate office staff.



Bryant Brown is developing communications that promote the VEP Healthcare brand to customers and shareholders.



"Now, in our 35th year, VEP Healthcare is stronger than ever and poised for even greater growth in the future," states Steven Maron, M.D., President of VEP Healthcare. "We chose Bryant Brown to help us communicate the unique strengths of our organization and people."



"VEP Healthcare has an exceptional reputation for maximizing both the quality and value of care in the hospitals they serve across America," adds Bryant Brown partner Sam Bryant. "Our agency is honored to support their important work."



About VEP Healthcare

VEP Healthcare manages emergency and hospitalist services in more than 30 hospitals nationwide. Founded in 1981, the medical group is democratic and owned solely by the organization's practicing physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate office staff. VEP Healthcare is based in Walnut Creek, California.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 17 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations.