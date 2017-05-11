Vera Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home and Garden Design Decor

Waterloo, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2017 --Lavera Collins is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.VerasDecor.com. The website offers a wide variety of home and garden design decor including outdoor living accents, walkway and path lighting, decorative wall and mantel clocks, lighted mirrors, and festive string lights. Collins was inspired by the warm feeling that a well-decorated space gives us as we walk through the front door and are greeted by our favorite memories and a soothing atmosphere. Through her online store, Collins wanted to help others quickly find their home decor essentials so they can enjoy catching up with friends under the glow of string lights, refreshing patio dinners, and cozy nights in.



There are many excellent home and garden decor products featured within the merchandise of VerasDecor.com. The website carries items including outdoor lighting such as impact-resistant LED string lights and solar deck lights; home accent lighting including wireless tabletop touch lamps and unique plasma accent lamps; decorative clocks including antique chiming wall clocks and swivel desktop clocks; and more. In the future, Collins plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Collins regarding each and every transaction made on VerasDecor.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find an LED lighted mirror for quick touch-ups at the office or solar deck lights to keep their patio lit up all night.



To complement the main website, Collins is also launching a blog located at http://www.DecorNMoreBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality home and garden decor in general such as creating a festive atmosphere for outdoor relaxation with garden string lights, the benefits of a garden rain gauge, and adding a fun glow with kids' lamps. Collins hopes to give valuable tips and information on turning a space into the perfect retreat with the right decor.



About VerasDecor.com

VerasDecor.com – a division of Vera Global Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lavera Collins.



Lavera Collins

http://www.VerasDecor.com

319-208-7743