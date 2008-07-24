Verango Announces Strategic Partnership with ControlScan

Salt Lake City, UT and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2008 -- Verango (http://www.verangomedia.com), a leader in hosted shopping cart software and merchant services, announced today its partnership with ControlScan (www.controlscan.com), a leading provider of Payment Card Industry(PCI) compliance and Website security solutions, to help its merchants meet mandatory requirements set forth by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).



“As our customers started seeing a rise in their transaction volume while using ControlScan services, we saw a great opportunity,” said Joel Otterman, CEO, Verango. “Partnering with ControlScan allows us to offer their products and services to all of our customers and help them to grow their businesses, optimize their Web stores and meet PCI compliance guidelines.”



Verango merchants will have access to ControlScan's leading PCI compliance solution, which includes on-demand security scanning and the Self Assessment Questionnaire. They can also take advantage of ControlScan's security certification seals, which typically help e-merchants realize an increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart abandonment.



“This relationship allows Verango to complement its hosted shopping cart and other e-services with ControlScan's PCI compliance solution which helps their merchants become compliant and securely transact business online," said Jethro Felton, executive vice president of sales and business development, ControlScan.



For more information about the partnership call 800-879-6021.



Verango

Verango is a leading Utah Web services and e-commerce company based in Salt Lake City. Verango is a leader in the hosted shopping cart software vertical and provides a suite of e-commerce tools which help their clients run successful online businesses. Those tools include http://www.veracart.com, http://www.veraservices.com and http://www.tagsoda.com.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

