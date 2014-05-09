VeriShow Adds the Human Touch to Online Customer Service with a Single-Click

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2014 --With today’s increasing need for businesses and professionals to interact with costumers online, VeriShow—a Web-based live support and online collaboration tool—offers a solution to the different challenges websites face from the initial contact with a Web-visitor, to presenting products, selling them online, and supporting the client after the sale. With a single-click, users can spontaneously videoconference with a remote customer service representative to answer questions and to solve problems.



VeriShow is the world’s first multimedia platform for delivering live help and real-time sales support to website visitors. With a single-click VeriShow adds a “Live Help” button to the website so that customers can click to get live assistance from an agent.



Instead of describing products, VeriShow allows sales representatives to show their products and interact with the target audience. This allows the representative to focus his or her interaction on the personal interests of the client. Since VeriShow users can offer product videos, images, and photographs to close a deal, they have the opportunity to become more than just customer service reps. They serve as personal shopping assistants, equipped to help consumers select the perfect products for any occasion. This level of supported shopping boosts sales and creates customer loyalty.



“In a time of increased customer expectations, lengthy delays in email communications are becoming unacceptable,” commented Yuval Moed, VeriShow and HBR Labs, Co-Founder and CEO. “Many clients are hesitant to complete a purchase if they have even one unanswered question.”



Live support chat gives customers answers to their questions on the spot in real-time, which increases customers' satisfaction level.



One of the ways to do that is by establishing one on one personal relationship with customers, but within the context of new interactive technologies. The new technologies that become widely available includes video interaction, co-browsing and content sharing capabilities and applicable to several industries.



Live chat fosters confidence in customers. Companies in the real estate, health and beauty, financial, and automotive industries are all using VeriShow on their sites.



”Clients see a live chat button on their sites, and feel reassured that they will have easy access to a live person,” said Moed. “Many sales are lost at the point of ordering. Clients become worried about providing personal information during the purchasing process, leading them to abandon their shopping cart.” With VeriShow, companies can help their clients complete sales by walking them through the process.



VeriShow combines the ease of online tech support with the attention of face-to-face assistance. The platform can be used to improve customer service or to increase revenue by allowing effective personal engagement that is similar to real-life interaction.



Instead of relying on a product’s owner’s description of issues he or she is having, tech support assistants using VeriShow can see the issue firsthand. By increasing the speed and productivity of tech support interactions, VeriShow decreases tech support costs and increases customer satisfaction.



VeriShow is quick and easy to implement

- It requires no download or installations by either the customer or end users.

- The customer is seeking help and clicks the live video help button

- The representative answers the customer, visible on video and talks to the customer

- The representative can now co-browse with the customer to assist with a support issue or with a purchase, in real-time.



VeriShow recognizes the power of live interactive tools to inspire customer satisfaction, build loyalty and ultimately generate economic value.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt1vC04nTN0&list=UU8ggsk0FMu0N4VJk4P9TXqw



