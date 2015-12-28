VeriShow and AllCall Automotive Contact Center Announce a Partnership to Enhance Unique Automotive Dealership Interactive Experience

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --VeriShow a leading developer of real-time communications technology, announced today a partnership agreement with AllCall Automotive Contact Center headquartered in Kentucky. This new partnership will create a unique automotive interactive experience and enhance the way virtual agents securely communicate, view, share, and collaborate with customers on a dealership's website. The partnership allows dealerships of all sizes to have virtual agents that can assist customers with the car buying experience. "The timing of this agreement is perfect. Dealers are busier than ever, consumers are ready, the technology is ready, and Greg Wells, President of AllCall a 22 year industry veteran recognized the opportunity," said Yuval Moed, CEO of VeriShow. "This creates new opportunities for VeriShow to expand our services for our original equipment manufacturer, website clients as well as our dealership groups we support," explains Moed. This agreement improves lead generation and communication processes by enabling AllCall agents to chat, co-browse, videoconference and e-contract with visitors and then submit a contact lead to the dealership.



"As a leading provider of outsourced BDC services, AllCall is the ideal organization to partner with. Integrating our real-time collaboration capabilities with their experienced BDC call center agents, creates an automotive first, live agents than can start desking a deal." said Andrew Compton VP of VeriShow Automotive. "Depending on the dealer's wishes, we can handle the first click, to final contract e-signature and anything in between."



VeriShow and AllCall Partnership



- AllCall allows dealerships to offer visitors personalized website engagement.



- AllCall's agents deliver real-time customer engagement with VeriShow's capabilities for instant messaging, mobile texting, voice -video chat/conference, document sharing and e-contracting.



- AllCall integrates naturally within dealerships' internet sales process to bring new collaboration capabilities to online car shoppers nationally.



"We've been researching technology that would provide a richer user experience than just phone or chat. Some of my agents have been working with the same dealers for 5 years, which is longer than some of the dealer's sales staff. We knew if on the initial contact, we could engage the visitor in a more meaningful way, we'd increase showroom appointments for our dealers and add value", explained Greg Wells, President of AllCall. "With the VeriShow technology we can take the next step and video chat and help customers' complete documents online. We found VeriShow is uniquely positioned to help us launch our new Virtual Deal service. This combined with VeriShow's ability to record and play back the video-chat for our dealers all factored in our decision to select this platform."



About VeriShow Automotive https://www.verishowautomotive.com/

Founded in 2014, VeriShow Automotive and part of HBRLabs LLC and VeriShow, provides cloud communication and real-time collaboration for automotive dealerships, with a focus on; voice, chat, mobile text, video-chat, co-browse and document sharing.



About AllCall Automotive Contact Center http://www.myallcall.com/

Founded in 2009, All Call is an automotive specialty contact center providing dealers the best possible communication experience with their prospects. The focus of All Call is business development, appointment setting and virtual deal management.