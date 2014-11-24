VeriShow Announced the Release of a Native iOS Video Chat SDK for Mobile Apps

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --Verishow is a live support and collaboration platform, which, according HBR Labs CEO Yuval Model, is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents. Essentially, the program is made to enhance customer service: Instead of dealing with some far-off customer service rep when inquiring about a product over the phone, Verishow allows you to speak face to face with a rep that can actually show you the ins and outs of a product while simultaneously showing you facts and figures about the product on an adjacent window. VeriShow is a “MAYDAY “solution for any website. The solution fits almost any line of business. Any company that wants to differentiate itself by providing better customer service can benefit from using VeriShow. Verishow also uses a consumer-friendly system that displays various independent applications to assist the customer in the chat.



Verishow provides organizations with a complete digital experience (DX) solution that consists of video chat, co-browsing and content sharing capabilities. The company provides web and mobile browser-based engagement solutions. VeriShow’s advance co-browser and document share capabilities can be used in conjunction with its video chat functionalities in order to give a complete personal attention experience to the customer.



Technology advancement, the abundance of new devices, and bandwidth availability has now evolved to enable a new generation of online customer engagement tools. Customers being able to use video chats, businesses can communicate with their customers and as a result, businesses can create products based on their customer’s satisfaction. In the past months, VeriShow has been updating operating systems and technologies and is happy to announce that it has now released a native iOS video chat SDK for mobile apps. The VeriShow Live Video Chat solution is based on the WebRTC video protocol also uses flash technology when needed to be able to cater for all users.



Verishow works on all types of computers and mobile collaboration from its Android app. As to whether video chat could ever replace the need for face-to-face meetings, Moed said: “We don’t envision a situation when we would be replacing real life. We are just creating more opportunities to be more efficient. We want customers to be able to make more educated decisions.” VeriShow accomplishes three goals by personalizing your service and improving customer satisfaction by using video chat, co-browsing and content sharing on your site to increase conversions and improve sales.



This human engagement solution online customers can get real time personal live assistant from representatives through VIDEO CHAT, CO-BROWSING and CONTENT SHARING. If thinking about providing personalize customer service capabilities using Video Chat, Co-Browsing, Real time Content Share (documents, video clips, images), in real-time, Saas, Operates on any OS and any browser, mobile capabilities, no download, and no installation contact.



About VeriShow

Verishow is a human engagement solution online customers can get real time personal live assistant from representatives through VIDEO CHAT, CO-BROWSING and CONTENT SHARING. VeriShow is a “MAYDAY” solution for any website. The solution fits almost any line of business. Any company that wants to differentiate itself by providing better customer service can benefit from using VeriShow.



The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For publication purposes VeriShow on the web http://www.verishow.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VeriShow and on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/5286883.



VeriShow video description: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWMfvQ6QaT0



To Schedule time with Yuval Moed during the Web RTC in San Jose, CA November 18-20 call US: 561 212 2996 or

EU: 972 52 664 1177