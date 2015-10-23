VeriShow Announcement - Add Video Chat Capabilities to Your Website FREE of Charge

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2015 --VeriShow is a real-time customer engagement platform. It provides companies with the needed tools to conduct significant and complex transactions online that requires agent involvement. Video chat is one of the platform's components which helps personalizing online engagement. "The ability to use video chat to communicate with customers helps companies grow their business" stated Yuval Moed, founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. In an effort to introduce the technology to many businesses, last week, VeriShow announced the offering of a free video chat license per business. "Providing video chat HD technology for free to businesses is our way to say, try it at no risk" confirmed Yuval.



In complex transactions or ones that the visitor are not sure about the next step, seeing the person who helps you can help create the needed rapport to go more effectively through the transaction. When we talk to someone face to face, it is possible to establish better relation by smiling, joking, or exchanging pleasantries which helps your business increase its conversion rate by completing more transaction.



VeriShow's technology solution provides clients with the opportunity to engage a customers using video chat, co-browse the site and ability to share relevant off line content with them in real-time. The solution is browser-based, meaning companies can interact with customers spontaneously with no prior contact or installation. Customers can engage companies form their PC or mobile device (using default browser or VeriShow's SDK). Most clients use the solution with customers who are a bit more conservative and ones who prefer human touch especially to process complex and high value transactions.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively to complete complex and high value transactions online. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including, Salesforce, WordPress, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company's R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



