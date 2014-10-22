VeriShow Launching Co-Browser Platinum - New Technology, Better Co-Browsing Experience

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2014 --Doing business is taking different shape and businesses need both video chat, co-browsing, document share and to be able to be on the go with a Live Mobile Touch. “People starting to see that to win business, and gain new clients they needed to interact in person, or at least provide that option in order to provide the best customer service,” stated Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. VeriShow is already engaging a wide range of horizontal solutions applicable to many industries including retailers, automakers, and service-oriented businesses in using web-based, live help solutions to engage with customers to better meet their needs.



This week VeriShow released the new 5.0 co-browsing technology with improvements for both the users experience and functionalities of traditional co-browsing.



Improvement to notice include:



- Faster - the new version allows faster synchronization and page loading.

- Simplified configuration - the configuration process is now shorter and can cater more effectively to special requirements.

- Better technology - the new version is built on additional HTML5 technology that enables the significant improvement in performance.

- Improved data connections - the solution uses additional forms of data communication to establish the best form of data transfer.

- Stability - this version provides a more stable and reliable co-browsing experience.

- User Experience – as the solution provides a more effective browsing experience with faster page loads and synchronization between the agent and customer, the overall user experience is significantly improved!

- Integration-compatible – the new version can also be provided as a standalone feature, particularly suitable for integration with other products.



Moed also announced, VeriShow is in the process of extending its reporting and analytic capabilities. These important improvements include data such as the number of visitors on the site, calls (chats), missed calls, button and invite clicks.



Technology advancement, the abundance of new devices, and bandwidth availability has now evolved to enable a new generation of online customer engagement tools. Customers being able to use video chats, businesses can communicate with their customers and as a result, businesses can create products based on their customer’s satisfaction.



Verishow is a live support and collaboration platform, which, according HBR Labs CEO Yuval Model, is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents.” Essentially, the program is made to enhance customer service: Instead of dealing with some far-off customer service rep when inquiring about a product over the phone, Verishow allows you to speak face to face with a rep that can actually show you the ins and outs of a product while simultaneously showing you facts and figures about the product on an adjacent window. Verishow also uses a consumer-friendly system that displays various independent applications to assist the customer in the chat.



Verishow works on all types of computers and mobile collaboration from its Android app. As to whether video chat could ever replace the need for face-to-face meetings, Moed said: “We don’t envision a situation when we would be replacing real life. We are just creating more opportunities to be more efficient. We want customers to be able to make more educated decisions.” VeriShow accomplishes three goals by personalizing your service and improving customer satisfaction by using video chat, co-browsing and content sharing on your site to increase conversions and improve sales.



About VeriShow

Verishow is a human engagement solution online customers can get real time personal live assistant from representatives through VIDEO CHAT, CO-BROWSING and CONTENT SHARING. VeriShow is a “MAYDAY “ solution for any website. The solution fits almost any line of business. Any company that wants to differentiate itself by providing better customer service can benefit from using VeriShow.



If thinking about providing personalize customer service capabilities using Video Chat, Co-Browsing, Real time Content Share (documents, video clips, images), in real-time, Saas, Operates on any OS and any browser, Mobile capabilities, No Download, no installation contact VeriShow



HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson.



The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For publication purposes, please include the following information: http://www.hbrlabs.com and http://www.verishow.com.



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWMfvQ6QaT0